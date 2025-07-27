Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 27 (ANI): Manipur police remain steadfast in their resolve to restore stability, protect lives and uphold the rule of law in the state, which came under threat after the ethnic clashes broke down between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in 2023 according to Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh.

As the State returns to normalcy, the Manipur Director General of Police noted that over 1000 arms, ammunition and explosives have been surrendered after the Governor's request, highlighting "encouraging" signs of disarmament and peace.

"Manipur Police remains steadfast in our resolve to restore stability, protect lives and uphold the rule of law. The surrender of over 1000 arms, ammunition and explosives during the Governor's request is an encouraging sign that our push for disarmament and peace is finding ground," DGP Singh said.

The top ranking police official said that these developments reflect a shift towards reconciliation backed by firm enforcement and responsible dialogue. He also appealed to the youth to reject violence and dedicate themselves to the service of the state and the nation.

Highlighting the police actions to restore law and order, DGP Singh said, "Over the past few months, in the face of great adversity, Manipur police, along with Central Armed Forces and sister agencies, have undertaken a series of determined operations to restore law and order. These efforts have resulted in the recovery of thousands of looted arms and large quantities of ammunition and explosives from both hill and valley districts."

Underlining the effectiveness of patrolling, border fencing initiatives, he said, "Regular patrolling and domination of vulnerable zones to prevent clashes and maintain peace. Enhance border security and fencing initiatives along the Myanmar border to check illegal infiltration. Special task forces have been constituted in all district police to detect, identify and take appropriate legal action against the illegal immigrants."

Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh was addressing an event organised in Imphal on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Saturday.

Present at the same event was Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla who lauded the collaborative efforts of the government, armed forces and civil society organisations to restore normalcy and build confidence among the people.

"In the ethnic violence in the state of Manipur, many have lost their lives and thousands have been internally displaced. The government has taken various steps to solve the crisis and restore peace and confidence. The joint operation of the Combined team of State Police Armed forces has been able to recover numerous arms and ammunition over the past few months. The state has been returning to peace and normalcy with the collaborative efforts of the government, armed forces and civil society organisations," Bhalla said

The ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities broke out in 2023, claiming hundreds of lives and displacing more than 50,000 people.

In February, President Droupadi Murmu imposed President's rule in Manipur after receiving a report from the state governor days after N Biren Singh's resignation from the Chief Minister post amid violence and political instability that had plagued the state for nearly two years. (ANI)

