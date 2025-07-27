Patna, July 27: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday announced the formation of the Bihar State Safai Karmachari Commission, aiming to ensure the protection, welfare, and social upliftment of sanitation workers in the state. The move is seen as a major welfare initiative ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

Announcing the decision on X, Nitish Kumar wrote in Hindi (loosely translated), "I am pleased to inform that I have directed the department to constitute the Bihar State Safai Karmachari Commission to ensure the protection, welfare, rehabilitation, social upliftment, grievance redressal, and monitoring of various welfare schemes for the rights and interests of sanitation workers in the state of Bihar." Chirag Paswan Slams Nitish Kumar-Led Government Over Rising Crime in Bihar, Says ‘Sad To Support a Govt Where Crime Is Uncontrolled’ (Watch Video).

He said the commission would provide suggestions related to the interests of sanitation workers, advise the government on protecting their rights, and take appropriate actions to review and implement schemes related to their welfare. According to the Chief Minister, the commission will play a vital role in integrating marginalised communities engaged in sanitation work into the mainstream, thereby contributing to their social and economic development. The Bihar State Safai Karmachari Commission will include a chairperson, a vice-chairperson, and five members.

Notably, the composition will include at least one woman or a transgender person, a step being seen as an inclusive move by the state government. Highlighting the broader significance of the commission, CM Nitish Kumar reiterated, "This commission will play a significant role in integrating the deprived sections of society engaged in sanitation work into the mainstream and contributing to their social and economic development." Bihar Patrakaar Samman Pension Scheme: CM Nitish Kumar Announces Hike in Monthly Pension for Journalists to INR 15,000 Ahead of State Assembly Elections 2025.

This is not the only major announcement from the Bihar Chief Minister in recent weeks amid the election fervour in the state. Earlier, he had declared a significant hike in the pension for journalists under the Bihar Patrakar Samman Pension Scheme. The monthly pension amount has been increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 15,000 for eligible journalists.

Furthermore, in the event of a journalist's death, the dependent spouse will now receive Rs 10,000 per month, up from Rs 3,000, for life. Sharing this development on X, the Chief Minister had said, "Under the Bihar Patrakar Samman Pension Scheme, now the department has been instructed to provide a pension amount of Rs 15 thousand instead of Rs 6 thousand every month to all eligible journalists." "Also, in case of death of journalists receiving pension under Bihar Patrakar Samman Pension Scheme, their dependent husband/wife has been instructed to be given pension amount of Rs 10 thousand instead of Rs 3 thousand per month for life," he added.

