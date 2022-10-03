Puducherry, Oct 3 (PTI) Puducherry witnessed a steep fall in number of fresh COVID-19 cases with only two infections being reported, a senior Health Department official said on Monday.

The union territory on Sunday recorded 47 cases.

Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said the two new cases surfaced after examination of 112 samples in the last 24 hours, ending 10 AM today.

The overall caseload now stands at 1,74,685.

Puducherry and Yanam regions registered one case each, while Karaikal and Mahe had nil cases.

The active cases were 248, of whom five were in hospitals and the remaining 243 in home quarantine.

Sriramulu said 32 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,72,463.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the death toll remained at 1,974.

The Health Department has so far examined 24,11,838 samples and found 20,43,432 out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 1.79 per cent, while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.13 per cent and 98.73 per cent, respectively.

Sriramulu said the Health Department has till now administered 22,32,686 doses which comprised 9,93,304 first doses, 8,54,430 second doses and 3,84,952 booster doses.

