Leopard skin recovered from two wildlife criminals in Kalahandi district (Image/ANI)

Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], April 6 (ANI): A Special Task Force (STF) team arrested two people for smuggling leopard skin in Odisha's Kalahandi district.

The accused were identified as Chakra Benal (45), a resident of Village Talbora and Purna Chandra (39), a resident of Village Patang Pada of the district.

Based on reliable information, the STF with the help of police conducted a raid near Narla Railway Station in Kalahandi district, regarding the dealing or possession of wildlife products by wildlife criminals.

According to Inspector General (IG) of Odisha STF, JN Pankaj, "During the search one leopard skin along with other incriminating materials were recovered from their possession."

The official said that the accused could not produce any authority in support of the possession of the leopard skin.

Both accused were apprehended and a case was registered against the duo in this connection.

"We have registered a case in this connection under sections 379/411/120(B) IPC r/w Section 51 of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972," said the official.

The IG of Odisha STF further said that the leopard skin would be sent to Director WII, Dehradun, Uttarakhand for a biological examination.

An investigation into the matter is currently underway. (ANI)

