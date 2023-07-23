The DFO Baripada and Deputy Director (DD) Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) South, in a joint operation, seized as many as four leopard skins and arrested three persons in connection with wildlife smuggling in Bahalada village in the district on Sunday. DFO Santosh Joshi said they also recovered three mobile phones from the accused, and further investigation is underway.

Four Leopard Skins Seized

Odisha | In a joint operation led by DFO Baripada and Deputy Director (DD) Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) South, 4 leopard skins were seized near Bahalda Village in Baripada Forest Division. Three accused arrested & 3 mobile phones have been seized. Further investigation is… pic.twitter.com/rM1mzDhFUV — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2023

