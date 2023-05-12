Ghaziabad (UP), May 11 (PTI) Stones were hurled at a group of Hindu Yuva Vahini workers by unidentified miscreants when they tried to carry out a procession in Muradnagar area here on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place when polling for the urban local body elections was underway in Ghaziabad.

Also Read | Germany Faces Tax Revenue Squeeze Amid Budget Gridlock.

According to locals, BJP workers and local MLA Ajit Pal Tyagi were among those who got injured in the incident.

Former BSP MLA Wahab Chowdhary, however, claimed that it was a preplanned act of the saffron party and other Hindu outfits to affect the polling in the area which has a prominent Muslim presence.

Also Read | Centre Informs Delhi High Court That It Is Amending Rules To Recruit Women As Constables in CISF.

He alleged that the procession was taken out to hamper the region's communal harmony and turn the episode into communal riots. He also claimed that a Muslim youth was manhandled.

Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra told PTI that if police receives any complaint from any side regarding the incident, an FIR will be lodged regarding the matter.

"Additional police force has been deployed in the area to ensure law and order. Anyone trying to disturb peace will be dealt with strictly," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)