Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The streets in Tamil Nadu's Madurai and Rameswaram wore a deserted look today morning as the state observed a complete lockdown in view of the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday.

People remained indoors, vehicles stayed off the roads and shops continued to remain closed due to the lockdown. Only essential services continued in the state.

The state is observing complete lockdown on all Sundays till August 31.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the active coronavirus cases in the state stand at 52,726. While 3,55,727 people have been cured/discharged/migrated, the death toll has reached 7,137. (ANI)

