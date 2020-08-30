Muzaffarnagar, August 30: Guard of honour was given to Sepoy Prashant Sharma, who lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, at his native place here in Muzaffarnagar this morning.

The mortal remains of Sharma were brought to his hometown in Muzaffarnagar for last rites today. A huge crowd gathered to pay their last tributes to the braveheart. Jammu And Kashmir Policeman Martyred, 3 Terrorists Gunned Down in Overnight Encounter in Srinagar.

The Indian Army also paid homage to Sharma who sustained injuries in the Pulwama encounter and later succumbed to his injuries. Security forces gunned down three terrorists in the same encounter.

In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt, Lt Gen BS Raju, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the braveheart on behalf of the nation. An Army release said that Prashant Sharma was "in the lead element" of his party when it came into contact with terrorists during a specific search operation launched in Zadoora village in Pulwama district.

In the firefight, Sharma suffered multiple gunshot wounds on his chest. He was subsequently evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar where he eventually succumbed to his injuries. Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists And Security Forces at Srinagar's Pantha Chowk, Area Cordoned Off.

The 23-year-old soldier had joined the 26 Mechanised Infantry Battalion of the Army in 2016. He was serving with 50 Rashtriya Rifles Battalion.He belonged to Khanjapur village of Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh and is survived by his parents.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)