Arambagh, Jul 25 (PTI) BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty on Friday asked party workers in West Bengal to "strike back" whenever needed.

Addressing a meeting at the BJP's Hooghly district office in Daulatpur, he said one cannot enter the battlefield with the fear of getting beaten.

"Don't just come back home after getting thrashed. Strike back if you must. You can't enter the battlefield with the fear of getting beaten," he said.

"You don't win battles by standing back. You have to step into the arena without fear," he said.

The veteran actor, who has emerged as one of the BJP's key campaigners in the state, stressed the need for ground-level activism and asked booth-level workers to stay rooted in their areas.

"You must stay rooted to the ground. You cannot afford to retreat. If there are any grievances within the party, tell me directly," he said, giving out his personal WhatsApp number at the meeting.

The comments reflect the BJP's bid to energise its base in the run-up to the 2026 assembly elections.

Chakraborty alleged that the TMC regime has failed to provide basic security to women and was plagued by corruption.

"It's time for the people and our workers to fight back," he said.

The TMC dismissed his remarks as "film dialogues", maintaining that such provocations had no place in democratic politics.

"Inciting violence is not leadership. West Bengal rejects this kind of politics," TMC leader Jaiprakash Majumdar said.

Chakraborty had on Thursday claimed that the ruling TMC would not even win 70 seats in the assembly polls if "fake voters" were weeded out of the electoral rolls.

