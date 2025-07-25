Is Narendra Modi Government Providing Free Laptops to Students Under ‘One Student One Laptop’ Scheme? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake YouTube Video

Mumbai, July 25: A viral claim circulating on YouTube channels like "MyHelpShivam" suggest that the Government of India is offering free laptops to students under a national scheme is fake, the Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit (PIB Fact Check) confirmed on Friday, July 25.

The viral message, featuring a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, falsely states, "'One Student One Laptop' Scheme. The government is offering a free laptop to all students. Apply online." It includes a suspicious URL masked as a government site, urging users to register and submit personal details. Did Government Seal Jagdeep Dhankhar's Official Residence and Ask Him To Vacate Immediately After His Resignation From Vice President Post? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

Is Narendra Modi Government Providing Free Laptops to Students?

Taking to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, PIB Fact Check dismissed the claim as a hoax. “No such scheme is being operated by the central government,” the PIB warned. Free Medical Consultation at Home? PIB Fact Check Finds Claim As True, Says Citizens Across India Can Consult Doctors via ‘eSanjeevani OPD’ Teleconsultation System.

Citizens are advised to exercise caution and avoid falling for misleading claims that misuse government branding. For authentic updates, officials recommend referring only to verified government websites ending in “.gov.in” and following official communication channels.

