Agartala, July 25: An Assistant Professor at Ramthakur College in Tripura has been suspended over serious allegations of forgery and unauthorised admissions of at least 69 students. Dr Abhijit Nath was accused of unauthorised handling of fee cards and facilitating admissions of students not listed in the official rolls. The issue came to light after a local news report triggered an internal investigation. The Higher Education Department of Tripura termed the act a gross violation of norms and issued a suspension order.

As per a report by NORTHEAST TODAY, the college principal revealed that Dr Nath had taken 50 fee cards from the college office without permission and kept them at his home. Although he returned 28 cards later, he failed to explain the whereabouts of the remaining 22. Further inquiry showed that Dr Nath had actually taken 120 fee cards in total, raising concerns about the scale of the malpractice. Tripura Shocker: Man Makes Lewd Gestures Towards Minor Girl on Tripura Sundari Express, Brutally Thrashed by Other Passengers; Arrested After Video of Obscene Act Goes Viral.

The investigation uncovered that 69 students, whose names were absent from the official admission list, possessed fee cards with forged signatures of college authorities. This forged documentation facilitated their unauthorised admission, undermining the integrity of the admission process. The college administration viewed this as a severe breach of rules. Tripura Shocker: Physically Challenged Woman Gang-Raped by Husband and His Aides Near Agartala; 1 Arrested, 5 on Run.

The Higher Education Department acted swiftly, suspending Dr. Nath under Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965. His suspension is effective immediately, and he has been ordered to remain at his headquarters in Agartala, unable to leave without prior permission. The department continues to probe the matter to ensure strict adherence to admission norms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2025 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).