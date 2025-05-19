New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that his ministry's resolve is to increase the Kharif crop production while reducing the production cost. He added that the synergy between the agricultural research and the farmers will be increased.

The Minister was speaking to reporters here after a meeting with the State agricultural ministers.

"Today, I held a meeting with the Agriculture ministers of all the states...Agriculture is important for the country, whether it is a question of livelihood, employment, contribution to the economy or ensuring food security of the country. Our resolve is to increase production and reduce the cost of production of the Kharif crop. We will make our best efforts for this," Chouhan said.

"Agriculture is a state subject, and the Centre gives full support, and in our Agricultural Research Council, there are 16,000 scientists who do different research work. We are going to connect the lab with the land...A campaign is going to be launched, 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan'," he added.

Earlier in the day, Chouhan said that India's total foodgrain production in the financial year 2024-25 increased by over 106 lakh tonnes, reaching 1,663.91 lakh tonnes, up from the previous year's output.

"In 2023-24, total foodgrain production was around 15,57.6 lakh tonne. I am glad to tell you that in 2024-25, it has become 16,63.91 lakh tonne," Chouhan said, addressing a press conference in the national capital.

"The production of Rabi was 1600.06 lakh tonne in 2023-24, now it has become 1645.27 lakh tonne," he said.

The Union Minister said that his ministry's vision is to make India the food basket of the world.

"Our foodgrain production is increasing...we don't want to stop here. We want to fulfil the needs of our country and also help several countries across the world. Our vision is to make India the food basket of the world, one day," the minister said.

On Sunday, while participating in the farmers' Convention Krishi Samvaad in Maharashtra, Chouhan announced "One Nation, One Agriculture and One Team".

The union minister said that if all the institutions are connected, targets are set, and roadmaps are made, then miracles can be made in agriculture. Chouhan said that Maharashtra, the holy land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is amazing. The farmers here are hardworking and progressive; they have infinite possibilities.

Another big announcement was made by the Union Agriculture Minister who said that a national-level lab will be set up in Pune under the Clean Plant Program. This laboratory will be set up in Pune to conduct research on the original species of plants. Union Agriculture Minister announced this while interacting with the farmers of Vidarbha in the Krishi Samvad program organised under the Vikasit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan in Kavivarya Suresh Bhat Auditorium in Nagpur. (ANI)

