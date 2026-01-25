Panaji (Goa) [India], January 25 (ANI): The Medical Students at All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) are learning from a Virtual Dissection Table. This technology integrates traditional Ayurveda concepts with modern digital anatomy that allows students to learn deeper structure layer by layer.

Speaking with ANI, Dr Ashutosh Kumar Yadav, who is an Associate Professor, Department of Rachana Sharir at All India Institute of Ayurveda, said, "In this dissection table, all the body structure visualise at once, superficial to deeper structures, then from organ to organ, individual or three dimensional structure is there. So our student is most likely before the actual cadaveric dissection they study on the virtual dissection table. Then every structure, minute to minute structure they learn ."

According to AIIA, the technology is part of a curriculum that combines traditional Ayurvedic anatomical concepts with modern methods, which is more useful to help students understand different and deep parts of the body.

"Before cadaveric dissection, they learn layer by layer about body parts through a virtual dissection table. But in actual cadaveric dissection, for example, first of all, they open the cranium, then open the nerve of the cranial nerve root. Then again, all the branches seen later, but virtual dissection rule at once, all the structure, so this is more beneficial for students." Dr Yadav said.

The AIIA has received ten bodies voluntarily of those who died in some accident or due to some other reason, and later family donated their body for research purposes.

Recently, the hospital has received the body of the youngest fetus, who was less than five months old, and after knowing the congenital deformity, the family decided to terminate the fetus, and later the family donated the fetus for research purposes.

"I received a four-month-old fetus whose family decided to terminate a baby after identifying a congenital deformity, like a septal defect in the heart. They decide on medical termination of pregnancy. I gave them an application for donation of the body, then both couples agreed to donate the fetus." He explained. (ANI)

