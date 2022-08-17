Kohima, Aug 17 (PTI) The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) on Wednesday staged a sit-in-protest in Kohima, demanding the repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

NSF, which is a part of the North East Students' Organization (NESO), also demanded the Inner Line Permit for the entire region and the revocation of the AFSPA.

"Almost all the Northeastern states are occupied by outsiders and the people of the region cannot afford to allow any foreigners to come and live in their own land," NSF president Kegwayhun Tep told reporters.

Despite the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the entire region, the Centre did not pay any heed to the demands of the people and passed it in Parliament in December 2019, he said.

"NESO and NSF will continue to ensure that CAA is not implemented in the region," Tep said, urging the Centre to update the NRC to protect the indigenous people of the Northeast.

He said that the organisation is also demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from the entire region for justice to the victims of the December 4 Oting killings at the earliest.

Nagaland has only one central university, but the number of courses is very less and NSF demands that more courses should be offered, Tep said.

"We demand that the Centre create a special employment zone, particularly in the Grade III and IV posts in central government offices," he said.

The NSF also demands a separate time zone for the region for the benefit of the people, he said.

The protests were held in all Northeastern states by NESO member organisations.

