India News | Students Face Portal, Payment Issues; Dharmendra Pradhan Seeks Accountability from CBSE

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Taking serious cognisance of complaints raised by students and parents over technical disruptions during the CBSE re-evaluation process, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sought a detailed report on server downtime, payment gateway glitches and other operational lapses, sources said on Saturday.

According to officials, the Minister has reportedly directed the concerned authorities to submit an explanation on the reasons behind the technical failures, the preparedness measures that were in place, and the accountability of agencies involved in managing the entire re-evaluation process.

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The move comes amid CBSE's Class 12 examination results this year have been marred by controversy over the newly introduced digital evaluation process, with several students claiming they received unexpectedly low marks.

Access to scanned answer sheets under CBSE's Class 12 re-evaluation process has exposed deeper concerns surrounding the board's controversial On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, with students alleging incorrect marking, blurred scanned copies, and repeated glitches on the portal.

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Amid growing outrage, the board opened the process for verification of marks, access to scanned answer books and re-evaluation.

However, the re-evaluation process itself has now come under criticism, with students alleging unreadable answer sheets, unchecked responses and technical failures on the portal.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education on Saturday issued a detailed clarification on post-result processes, addressing concerns raised by students and parents over access to scanned answer sheets, delays, and evaluation-related grievances, while assuring that no student will be disadvantaged due to technical or procedural issues.

In a post on X, the Board said the post-result period is often "emotionally charged" for families and reiterated its commitment to safeguarding students' academic interests.

https://x.com/cbseindia29/status/2058148467269353474

The letter posted by CBSE read, "Kind Attention: Parents and students regarding post-result processes. The declaration of Board examination results is an important and often emotionally charged time for families. We understand that many students and parents may be anxious, particularly when seeking access to scanned answer books or considering the next steps in the verification and re-evaluation process."

CBSE wishes to assure all students and parents that the Board remains fully committed to protecting the academic interests of every student.

"As part of the post result process this year, more than 886 lakh answer sheets were evaluated under the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. As is done every year, students have been provided the opportunity to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer books, which will be followed by verification and re-evaluation as per the framework. CBSE has a mechanism in place to address such requests. Every answer script flagged for review is examined by a panel of subject experts who carefully verify the records to ensure accuracy and fairness in the evaluation process, giving students a fair opportunity to seek review should they have any concerns," the post read.

The Board added that the response to the facility has been extremely large, with a very high number of students applying within a short span of time. "As scanned answer books are generated and made available digitally, the Board has been processing and releasing them continuously," it added.

At the same time, the Board informed that they has received feedback from some students regarding difficulties accessing the portal during peak demand, delays in payment confirmation, and concerns after viewing scanned copies, such as blurred or missing pages, as well as doubts about evaluation, including unmarked or incorrectly marked responses.

The Board has continuously monitored all reported issues and has taken corrective measures, including extension of timelines and necessary technical intervention.

The last date for making applications has been extended by a further day to May 24. In addition, it has been informed that the portal for receiving re-evaluation requests shall remain available for two days after the last scanned copy has been dispatched by the Board.

"Parents are requested to encourage students to remain calm and to rely only on official information issued by CBSE. In times like these, incomplete or misleading information can create unnecessary worry and cause anxiety," the Board added.

Students are also advised not to make repeated payment or application attempts where confirmation is pending, as this may lead to duplication and further delay.

The Board reiterates its full commitment to ensuring that every student's concerns are addressed fairly, transparently, and with due care."

CBSE said it will continue to monitor the portal closely and has already implemented corrective measures, including strengthening technical infrastructure and extending deadlines to ease the process for students.

It further urged parents and students to rely only on official updates and avoid misinformation during the post-result phase. (ANI)

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