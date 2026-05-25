Audi RS 5 Confirmed for India; Check Expected Specifications, Price

Audi has confirmed that the new-generation RS 5 will be launched in India, marking a significant addition to the brand's performance portfolio. The German manufacturer has indicated that it will introduce the sedan body style to the Indian market as a completely built unit (CBU), following the global reveal of the model earlier this year in February 2026.

While Audi is yet to confirm a definitive launch timeline for the vehicle, the arrival of the new RS 5 arrives as the company refreshes its luxury and performance offerings in the country. This model is expected to replace the now-delisted S5 Sportback, positioning itself as a more potent and technologically advanced alternative for performance enthusiasts in India. Maruti Suzuki Flex Fuel Car Launch on World Environment Day, Nitin Gadkari Announces.

Audi RS 5 Hybrid Performance and Powertrain Capabilities

The RS 5 represents a major technical milestone as the manufacturer's first hybridised RS model. It features a sophisticated plug-in hybrid (PHEV) system, combining a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 engine with an electric motor. This setup delivers a combined output of 639hp and 825Nm of torque. The vehicle is equipped with a 25.9kWh battery, providing an electric-only range exceeding 80km, and supports 11kW charging, allowing for a full charge in approximately 2.5 hours.

Power is managed by an 8-speed automatic transmission paired with a limited-slip centre differential. This system is capable of distributing torque dynamically between the front and rear axles, enabling the RS 5 to accelerate from 0-100kph in a claimed 3.6 seconds. To ensure precision handling, the car features RS-specific suspension tuning alongside standard steel brakes, with carbon-ceramic options available for enhanced stopping power.

Audi RS 5 Exterior and Interior Design Features

Visually, the RS 5 adopts an aggressive design language, characterised by a wide stance, flared wheel arches, and a prominent honeycomb grille. The exterior is complemented by smoked Matrix LED headlights and connected OLED tail-lights. For the interior, Audi has implemented a modern triple-screen dashboard layout, which includes a digital driver’s display, a central OLED infotainment screen, and a dedicated display for the front passenger.

The cabin maintains a sporty aesthetic with an all-black theme, featuring Dinamica and Nappa leather upholstery. Drivers are provided with a 3-spoke steering wheel that includes dedicated buttons for RS drive modes and a boost function for rapid acceleration. Additional premium features include heated and powered bucket seats with massage functions, while seat ventilation and a sunroof are available as optional extras for customisation. BMW X6 M60i xDrive Pre-Launch Bookings Open in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Audi RS 5 Price in India (Expected)

The Audi RS 5 is expected to be launched in India later in 2026. As it will be imported as a CBU, it will carry a premium price tag reflecting its status as a high-performance import. Market estimates suggest an expected price point of around INR 15,000,000, positioning it as a significant step up from the previous-generation S5 Sportback in the manufacturer’s local lineup.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2026 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).