New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Research studies conducted for AYUSH interventions are for prophylactic, add-on and stand-alone treatment, but no data is available on the use of these medicines as a substitute to allopathic, homoeopathic or vaccines currently being administered against COVID-19, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

In a written response to a question, Minister of State for AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal said AYUSH-64 and Kabasur Kudineer have been identified for COVID-19 treatment.

"The research outcomes of the clinical trials has demonstrated efficacy of AYUSH-64 in the treatment of asymptomatic and mild cases as stand-alone and for the management of mild and moderate COVID-19 as an adjunct to standard care. It was observed that AYUSH-64 as adjunct treatment to standard care resulted in significant improvement in clinical recovery," he said.

Kabasur Kudineer, a siddha preparation, was also subjected to clinical trials to study its efficacy in COVID-19 patients by the Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) under the Ministry of AYUSH, Sonowal said.

It was found to be useful in the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 infection, he added.

"Research studies conducted for AYUSH interventions are for prophylactic, add-on and stand-alone treatment. However, no data available on the use of these medicines as a substitute to allopathic, homoeopathic or vaccines currently being administered against COVID-19," the minister added.

He said national institutes and research councils under the Ministry of AYUSH have conducted various studies to document the role of AYUSH interventions in COVID-19.

The minister further said that 126 studies have been initiated – 42 prophylactic studies, 40 interventional studies, 11 observational studies, 22 pre-clinical/experimental studies, one systematic review, eight survey studies and two monographs preparation.

"The system-wise research studies include 66 from Ayurveda, 26 from Homoeopathy, 13 from Siddha, eight from Unani and 13 from Yoga and Naturopathy. Total 90 studies have been completed and 10 manuscripts have been published," he added.

