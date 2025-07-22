Jhansi (UP), Jul 22 (PTI) Senior Superintendent of Police Jhansi has suspended a sub-inspector with immediate effect in connection with alleged rape of a constable and blackmailing her by making obscene videos.

A case was registered against the inspector by the constable at a police station in Mathura on Monday.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Senior Superintendent of Police, Jhansi, BB GTS Murthy said that on Monday, a case of rape and blackmail was registered by the constable against Sub-Inspector Ravikant Goswami posted at Chirgaon police station. Taking cognisance of the case, Goswami has been suspended with immediate effect.

The circle officer (city) has been directed to conduct a detailed investigation of the case.

