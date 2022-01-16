New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) A Delhi court has dismissed the bail plea of Aumkareshwar Thakur, the alleged creator of the controversial Sulli Deals app, saying that granting him relief at this juncture will prejudice a fair investigation.

The app had triggered widespread outrage as it had put out details of more than 100 prominent Muslim women allowing users to participate in an ''auction'' of those women.

Also Read | National Startup Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Start-Ups, 46 Announced Winners of the National Startup Awards 2021.

The accused was arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell from Indore last week after receiving information about him from Bulli Bai app case mastermind Neeraj Bishnoi during the investigation.

Metropolitan Magistrate Vasundhra Chhaunkar passed the order on Saturday after hearing arguments from the defence and the prosecution.

Also Read | Jallikattu 2022: Bull Tamers Who Took Part In Annual Event Urge CM MK Stalin To Provide Govt Jobs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)