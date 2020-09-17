New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) It was a humid day in the national capital on Thursday with the maximum temperature settling three notches above normal at 37 degrees Celsius, according to Met officials.

The minimum temperature settled at 27.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal while the humidity levels oscillated between 85 and 48 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky for Friday with light rain or a drizzle towards the evening.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 37 and 27 degrees respectively," the official added.

