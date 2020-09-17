New Delhi, September 17: Shrimoni Akal Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday resigned as Union Minister from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in protest against the farm bills. Harsimrat Kaur Badal was serving as Union Minister for Food Processing Industries and was only Cabinet member from the SAD in the Modi government. She submitted her resignation to the Prime Minister's Office this evening. Farmer Bills: What Are The 3 Legislations Brought by Modi Government? Why Are Farmers Protesting? Know All About These.

Earlier today, SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal announced in the Lok Sabha that his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal would resign from the post of Union Minister in protest as the government tabled two more farm-sector related bills in the lower house amid widespread protests by farmers in Punjab and Haryana. Sukhbir Singh Badal also said the proposed laws will "destroy" the 50 years of hard work done by successive Punjab governments to build the farm sector. Punjab CM Slams SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal over 'U-turn on Farm Ordinances'.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal Announces Her Resignation as Union Minister:

I have resigned from Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter & sister. — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) September 17, 2020

Farmers' groups are protesting against Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. Lok Sabha has already passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020. SAD opposed the legislation saying it cannot support anything which goes against the interest of the country's "annadaata", especially in Punjab.

"The SAD is essentially an organisation of farmers. Every Akali is a farmer and every farmer is an Akali by heart. The party has always championed the cause of the farmers and has made supreme sacrifices to safeguard their interests. That legacy can not and will not be compromised or diluted, no matter what price we have to pay," he said on September 15 in Lok Sabha.

