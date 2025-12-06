Malda (West Bengal) [India], December 6 (ANI) Sunali Khatun and her 8-year-old son, who were earlier deported from India on suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals, have been brought back to India following a directive from the Supreme Court.

Upon her arrival in Mada, bordering Bangladesh, Sunali Khatun expressed relief and gratitude.

"I am very happy after returning to India... I want my husband to be brought back safely as well," she said on Friday night.

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to bring back woman Sunali Khatun and her 8-year-old child from Bangladesh. The Centre submitted an undertaking before the Court that the family would be brought back on humanitarian grounds.

The apex court directed the government to ensure free medical facilities for the woman, considering her advanced pregnancy, and to take care of her son as well.

Sonali Khatun claims to be the daughter of Bhodu Sheikh, who is an Indian citizen.

Chief Justice Surya Kant, who headed the apex bench, observed that the State must sometimes "bend in humanitarian interest," and asked the Central government to arrange all necessary facilities for the woman and her child during their return.

On September 26, 2025, the Calcutta High Court set aside the deportations and termed them "illegal," based on petitions by her father Bhodu Sheikh, who asserted her Indian citizenship.

On Monday, December 1, while hearing the Centre's appeal against the High Court order, the Supreme Court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to consider allowing Sunali Khatun and her son to return.

The Centre moved the Supreme Court, fearing contempt proceedings before the High Court.

The court scheduled the case for further hearing on December 12. (ANI)

