Mahaparinirvan Diwas holds great significance for followers of Dr BR Ambedkar as this day marks the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, fondly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. Dr. Ambedkar. He was a thinker and reformer who dedicated his life to eradicating caste-based discrimination. Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025 falls on Saturday, December 6. On this day, millions of people across India pay homage to his legacy by reflecting on his teachings and commitment to building a just and inclusive society. Scroll down to check the latest images on BR Ambedkar quotes for Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025, BR Ambedkar pics, BR Ambedkar images and sayings that you can download and share with your family and friends. You can also download these BR Ambedkar quotes and share with your loved ones on this day to observe Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas holds profound significance as a tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s legacy. According to Buddhist texts, Lord Buddha's death is considered to be Mahaparinirvan, which is the Sanskrit term for 'nirvana after death'. Parinirvan is considered liberation from Samara, karma, and the cycle of death and birth. It is the most important day in the Buddhist calendar. Mahaparinirvan Din Quotes & Photos: Netizens Share Sayings, Messages, Images of Dr BR Ambedkar and Videos to Pay Tribute to The Father of Indian Constitution (View Tweets).

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025 (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

BR Ambedkar Quotes Reads: “Be Educated, Be Organised and Be Agitated.” Dr BR Ambedkar

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025 (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

BR Ambedkar Quotes Reads: “I Like the Religion That Teaches Liberty, Equality and Fraternity.” Dr BR Ambedkar

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025 (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

BR Ambedkar Quotes Reads: “Life Should Be Great Rather Than Long.” Dr BR Ambedkar

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025 (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

BR Ambedkar Quotes Reads: “I Measure the Progress of a Community by the Degree of Progress Which Women Have Achieved.” Dr BR Ambedkar

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025 (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

BR Ambedkar Quotes Reads: “If I Find the Constitution Being Misused, I Shall Be the First To Burn It.” Dr BR Ambedkar

BR Ambedkar proposed revolutionary steps to empower the oppressed, including reservations in education, employment, and politics. This annual event encourages people to reflect on DR Ambedkar’s vision of a society free from caste-based discrimination and to work collectively towards achieving that goal. His ideas continue to inspire social movements and government policies aimed at empowerment, education, and inclusive development.

