New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Delhi experienced a sunny and pleasant Monday as the the maximum temperature settled at 30.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The day's minimum temperature was recorded at 14.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The humidity levels oscillated between 93 and 35 per cent.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear sky for Tuesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 30 and 14 degrees Celsius.

Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 13.8 degrees Celsius.

