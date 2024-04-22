New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday sought the West Bengal Governor's office's response to a plea over alleged inaction in granting assent to the bills passed by the Assembly.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala passed the order while hearing a plea filed by Sayan Mukherjee.

The court issued notice to the Principal Secretary to Governor of West Bengal, Centre and West Bengal government.

The petition was filed through an advocate on record Shipra Ghosh.

The petition has challenged the Calcutta High Court order whereby the High Court has stayed its earlier direction and said that it will hear the maintainability of the petition.

Earlier also various state governments including Kerala and Punjab have moved the Supreme Court against the inaction of the governor in clearing the bills passed by the House. (ANI)

