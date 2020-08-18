Surat, Aug 18 (PTI) Surat's COVID-19 tally neared the 18,000-mark with 252 new cases on Tuesday, the highest for a district in Gujarat, the state health departmentsaid.

With 252 new cases, Surat district's tally rose to 17,985, the health departmentsaid.

It said with seven new deaths, also the highest in the state that reported 20 fatalities, Surat district's COVID-19 toll increased to 747.

As many as 348 patients were discharged on Tuesday, said the department, taking the number of recovered cases to 14,296 in the south Gujarat district.

Surat city(municipal corporation areas) reported 175 new cases and the rural parts of the district 77, the department said in a release.

Out of the 348 recoveries, 305 were reported from the city and 43 from the rural parts of the district.

As per the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), the city has reported a totalof 14,270 COVID-19 cases so far along with 580 deaths.

As many as 11,456 patients have been discharged in the city so far, the SMC said in a release.

The city civic body has surveyed 7.80 lakh population in COVID-19 affected areas, and 25,391 persons were quarantined currently, theSMC said.

In rural Surat, Choryasi taluka reported the highest number of 18 new cases on Tuesday, followed by Olpad at 15 and Mangrol 12, district health officials said.

Three out of the seven new deaths were reported from the district's rural parts, where the COVID-19 fatalities rose to 167, the release said.

