Jammu, Dec 21 (PTI) Police on Thursday arrested a surrendered militant, who was absconding for 18 years, in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

A surrendered militant named Parvaiz Ahmed alais Haris was arrested during a raid in Kishtwar, they said. He was absconding in a case of murder and attempt to murder besides the Arms Act registered against him in 2005, they said.

He was produced before the court.

