Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 (ANI): A Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court in Mumbai on Friday remanded Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddhartha Pithani to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till June 1.

The NCB Mumbai unit arrested Pithani on March 26 from Hyderabad and brought him to Mumbai on a transit warrant obtained from a local court there. Pithani was booked under multiple sections of the NDPS Act, 1985

"Accused Siddhartha Pithani was apprehended and his statement was recorded and he was duly arrested under multiple sections of NDPS Act, 1985 and produced before the court in Hyderabad. The court granted his transit warrant and the said accused has been brought to Mumbai. He was produced before CMM court in Mumbai on 28.05.2021. The court was pleased to grant NCB Custody till June 1, 2021," said Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB in an official release.

The NCB said that notices under section 67 of the NDPS Act were served to Pithani but he did not join the investigation.

"In a follow-up action in NCB Mumbai, a team of NCB Mumbai arrested one of the absconding accused Siddhartha Pithani at Hyderabad on 26/05/2021. Earlier notices under section 67 NDPS Act were served to accused Siddharth Pithani but he did not join the investigation," Wankhede added.

The NCB Mumbai gathered intelligence about the whereabouts of the accused in Hyderabad.

"Accordingly, on 25/05/2021, a team from the NCB Mumbai was deputed to Hyderabad in search of the accused who has been long absconding and fleeing from justice," the release read.

"Accused Siddhartha Pithani was apprehended and his statement was recorded and he was duly arrested and produced before the court in Hyderabad," it added.

The NCB, which has been probing the drugs angle in the actor's death case, started the investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

The ED had on July 31 last year registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14 last year. (ANI)

