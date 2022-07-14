Suspicious cylinder found in Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir

Akhnoor (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 14 (ANI): A suspicious cylinder was found in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, the police said.

The police and Bomb Squad team are on the spot.

Earlier on July 12, Police and security forces defused a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

According to Indian Army officials, a gas cylinder fitted with firecrackers weighing five kgs was planted at Litter Chowdribagh road in Pulwama to harm the security forces. The suspicious cylinder was defused on the spot.

"On specific information, Pulwama police along with 55 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 182/Bn today recovered a gas cylinder fitted with firecrackers weighing five kgs which was planted at Litter Chowdribagh road, Pulwama to harm the security forces. The suspicious cylinder was defused on spot," Indian Army said. (ANI)

