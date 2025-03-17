New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Swami Avimukteshwarand on Monday visited the CPI headquarters at Ajoy Bhawan to seek an answer on his proposal to implement cow protection law in India.

Speaking to PTI Video, the Jyotirmath Shankaracharya said that CPI members informed him that they had not received his letter earlier due to an error with the e-mail ID which is why they did not respond to him, but it has now been received.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time Today for 16th Roza of Ramzan on March 17 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

"They told me that the letter would be forwarded to CPI President D Raja, and after a collective discussion with other party members, they will provide me with a response," he said. Shankaracharya will also visit the offices of the Congress and BJP today.

On March 15, Avimukteshwarand said that during the Maha Kumbh, he urged the government to implement a Cow Protection Bill.

Also Read | 'Language Is Not for Hating': Chandrababu Naidu Underscores Importance of Hindi in Delhi, Urges People To Learn Multiple Languages Without Forgetting Mother Tongue.

"At the end of the Kumbh, we decided to give the government 35 days to respond and explain why their statistics always contradict their promises of protecting cows and on March 17, I will visit the offices of all the political parties to seek their response to our proposal," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)