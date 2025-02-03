Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati responds to the remarks made by Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan concerning the Maha Kumbh, expressing sadness over raising "such questions" while being in the Parliament.

He emphasises that the issue is not political but rather about the country and praises the massive celebration that has brought together crores of devotees, including foreigners while appreciating the Indian police for their calm and life-saving efforts during a recent stampede incident.

Speaking to the ANI, Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Saraswati said, "... Raising such questions while being in the Parliament makes me sadder. I don't like to answer political questions but this thing is not political; this is about the country. The pollution issue has been raised--Prayagraj is the most polluted place at the moment. I think Prayagraj has become the biggest district and city in the world as of now."

"Prayagraj has become the connector that links everyone. Such a huge celebration where foreigners are also visiting...Crores of people are coming here...More than 33 crore devotees have come here but not even 3300 VIPs were among them... The water of Sangam is not polluted...As far as the question of bodies is concerned, we should avoid these things--at least now. People from England and America came to me; they told me that they were present there when this incident (stampede) occurred; they saw it all," he added.

Swami Chidanand Saraswati also remarked, "They said that they appreciate the police of India, that they maintained their calm, didn't run away and worked towards saving people; that they risked their lives and worked day and night. They too are humans...We should avoid making such statements...I suspect there was a conspiracy behind this. This should be investigated and the truth should be brought out..."

As the Parliament session is going on, SP MP Jaya Bachchan alleged that the water at Maha Kumbh is contaminated and bodies of stampede victims have been thrown into the river.

Speaking to the reporters, Bachan said, "... Where is the water most contaminated right now? It's in Kumbh. Bodies (of those who died in the stampede) have been thrown in the river, because of which the water has been contaminated... The real issues are not being addressed."

She further added, "The common people visiting Kumbh are not receiving any special treatment; there is no arrangement for them. They are lying that crores of people have visited the place; how can such a large number of people gather in that place at any given point? ..."

Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13, will continue till February 26. The remaining significant 'snan' dates in Maha Kumbh are February 3 (Basant Panchami--Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

