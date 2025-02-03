Bengaluru, February 3: The Karnataka Police arrested a pharmacy owner for allegedly sexually assaulting women and recording the acts in the Davangere district. The police found multiple videos showing the sex acts the accused performed on the women. Following the incident, pro-Hindu group activists called for a bandh protesting the same in the Channagiri area.

According to the India Today report, the accused, identified as Amjad, lured women visiting his pharmacy by pretending to help them. Amjad then allegedly took them to his house, raped them, and recorded videos of the assaults. As per the police investigation, Amjad allegedly raped multiple women, including a child. The police seized over 60-70 obscene videos from his mobile phone. Suspended Karnataka DSP Ramachandrappa, Arrested for Sexually Harassing Complainant in Toilet, Accused of Sex Assault by Another Woman; FIR Registered.

Pharmacist Sexually Assaults Multiple Women, Records Videos of Sex Acts

The accused allegedly filmed women visiting his pharmacy, as well as those he encountered in public. If he found a woman attractive, he would take photos or videos of her covertly. The police stated that Amjad also recorded women taking baths and filmed others walking on the street or travelling in buses. All the footage was recovered from his mobile phone during the investigation.

“We have received a police complaint regarding obscene videos that were circulated. We have already verified the videos, and a case will be registered at the CEN police station. Once we gather further details during the investigation, we will share them with you all. We are currently verifying all the information and allegations,” Davangere SP Uma Prashanth said. Bengaluru Horror: Woman Waiting for Bus in KR Market Gang-Raped, Robbed of Her Jewellery, Cash and Mobile Phone, One Detained.

A case has also been registered by the police against the accused under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, Bharat Nyay Samhita 2023 and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women / Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/ 1291; Missing Child and Women – 1094.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2025 10:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).