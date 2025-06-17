Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 17 (ANI): A major fire tragedy was averted in Hyderabad due to the rapid intervention of Telangana's Dial-112 emergency response system. The incident occurred at Garden Tower, an apartment complex near First Lancer, after an electrical short circuit in an AC unit sparked flames, said Telangana State Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) in a statement.

According to a Fire official," On the morning of 16th June 2025, a potentially devastating fire accident was averted thanks to the swift and coordinated efforts of the Telangana Emergency Response Support System (Dial-112), operated from the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGiCCC) in Hyderabad."

The incident occurred at an apartment complex in Garden Tower, near First Lancer, Hyderabad. Preliminary investigations revealed that the fire originated due to an electrical short circuit in an air conditioner unit. The situation was especially critical as the apartment is located near a school and a petrol pump, raising the risk of a larger catastrophe.

At 10:17 AM, a distress call was received through the Dial-112 emergency number. The system, which integrates major emergency services including Police (100), Fire (101), Ambulance (108), Women's Safety (181), Child Protection (1098), and Disaster Management (1077), immediately triggered a multi-agency response.

Upon receiving the alert, the TGiCCC team promptly coordinated with the Masabtank Police Station and the Fire Department. Emergency response units were swiftly dispatched to the location. The local police and fire services reached the scene within minutes, took control of the situation, and managed to extinguish the fire before it could escalate further. No casualties were reported, and the residents of the building were safely evacuated.

The professional and prompt action taken by all emergency services exemplifies the critical role played by Dial-112 in responding to crises. The effectiveness of this integrated response system was once again demonstrated, ensuring public safety and preventing what could have been a tragic incident, said the statement.

"The Telangana Police commend the bravery and efficiency of the responding teams and urge citizens to make use of Dial-112 services without hesitation during any emergency. A timely call to Dial-112 can save lives and property." (ANI)

