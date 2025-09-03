New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): BJP's Tamil Nadu unit leaders will discuss organisational preparedness for the 2026 state Assembly elections with the central leadership in a meeting to be held at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence here on Wednesday.

Besides Amit Shah, the BJP President JP Nadda and other central leaders of the party will participate in the meeting. Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran, former state president K Annamalai, Vanithi Srinivasan, Tamilsai Soundararajan, and other leaders will also attend the meeting.

Also Read | Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Saamana Slams Maharashtra Government, Says Farmers and Contractors Committing Suicide.

The BJP is facing the election in alliance with the AIADMK, which had snapped the ties with the BJP before the 2024 Lok Sabha election. After the reconciliation, the BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, exuded confidence in the NDA winning the next Assembly election.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Core Committee meeting in the national capital on Wednesday to discuss the strategy with the state top leaders of the Party for the Bihar Assembly elections.

Also Read | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Holds 'Jan Sunwai' Programme Amid Tight Security, First After Assault (See Pics and Video).

According to Bihar BJP sources, the meeting is going to take place in Delhi today to discuss the poll strategy of the Bihar Assembly elections, and party leaders will take guidance from Amit Shah to work hard on the ground to win the election.

A senior Bihar BJP leader told ANI on the condition of anonymity, "The Bihar election Strategy is very important for the party because the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah will pave the way to the success of NDA in the state Assembly election."

"The way 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' was taken out under the leadership of LoP in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Opposition leader of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, to mislead the people of Bihar on the name of Vote Chori and abuse the Popular leader of the World, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mother..." another Senior BJP leader of Bihar told ANI.

"Whatever guidance and suggestions will be given by the party high Command in today's meeting, we will implement it on the ground zero to motivate party cadre to ensure victory of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming state assembly election in Bihar," the BJP leader added.

The Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be held in October or November this year, although the Election Commission of India (ECI) has yet to announce the official schedule. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)