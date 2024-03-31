Erode (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 31 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday participated in a campaign for the DMK candidate from Erode, KE Prakash for the Lok Sabha polls.

During his morning walk, he interacted with people at Uzahavar Santhai, Sampath Nagar. A large number of people gathered to catch a glimpse of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and took selfies with him as he marched through the streets of Erode.

Also Read | Online Food Delivery Under Scrutiny: 10-Year-Old Girl Dies After Consuming Online Ordered Cake in Patiala, Raises Questions on Cloud Kitchen Regulations and Food Safety.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has fielded KE Prakash as its candidate from Erode while the AIADMK has fielded Aatral Ashok Kumar as its candidate.

Notably, in the 2019 General elections, the winning candidate for the Erode Lok Sabha seat was A Ganeshamurthi of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party who secured 5,63,591 against AIADMK candidate G. Manimaran who managed to secure 3,52,973 votes.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Food Delivery Man Befriends Girl After She Places Order, Allegedly Rapes Her at OYO Room; Arrested.

The DMK released its first lise of candidates, earlier this month, on March 20.

The DMK has fielded Kalanidhi Veerasami from North Chennai, Tamilachi Thangapandian from South Chennai, and Dayanidhi Maran from Central Chennai.

Kanimozhi has been given the Thuthukudi constituency, from which she won earlier.

TR Balu will contest from Sriperumbatur, Jagathrachahan from Arakonam, Kadhir Anand from Vellore, Annadurai from Thiruvanamalai, Dharani from Aarani, Selvagapathi from Selam, Prakash from Erode, A Raja Niligiri, Ganapathi Rajkumar from Kovai, Arun Neru from Perambalur, Murasoli from Tanjore, Thanga Tamil Selvam from Theni and Rani from Thenkasi.

There are 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu and the major political parties in the state are the DMK, AIADMK and AMMK.

Tamil Nadu is voting on April 19 in a single phase of polling. During the 2019 general elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which comprised INC, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, AIFB, registered a landslide victory by winning 38 of the 39 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)