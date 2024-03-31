Hyderabad, March 31: A 22-year-old woman in Jubilee Hills has accused a food delivery man from Mallepally of raping her in a OYO hotel room after befriending her. The accused, a 23-year-old gig worker, had befriended the girl when he had come to deliver an order that the girl had placed on a food delivery app. He was arrested by the Jubilee Hills police on Friday following the woman’s complaint.

According to TOI, the police were able to trace and arrest the accused based on the phone number provided by the woman. He has been charged under sections 376 (rape), 354-D (stalking), and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 80-Year-Old Woman Raped by 22-Year-Old Relative in Kanpur; Accused Arrested.

The woman reported that the incident began six months ago when she placed a food order through a mobile app. The accused delivered the food to her location, a hotel where she was attending an event. She paid for the food using an e-wallet, which allowed the accused to obtain her phone number. Bihar Shocker: To Have Son, Father Rapes Two Daughters for Years on Advice of 'Tantrik'; Sorcerer Also Sexually Assaults Minors.

Over time, the accused began contacting her and they developed a friendship, occasionally meeting in person. On Thursday evening, he invited her to meet him at the hotel. According to the woman’s account, he had already booked a room at the hotel where he raped her late in the night after she fell asleep.

The woman reported the incident to the police on Friday.

