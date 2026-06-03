India News | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Congratulates DK Shivakumar on Taking Oath as Karnataka Chief Minister

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 3 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay congratulated Congress leader DK Shivakumar on assuming charge as Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday.

In a message issued through the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Office, Vijay extended his greetings to Shivakumar following his assumption of office.

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"I convey my heartfelt congratulations to Thiru. D.K. Shivakumar, on assuming office as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka," said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Office.

Earlier, Congress leader DK Shivakumar today took oath as the 34th Chief Minister of Karnataka at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan, marking a significant leadership transition in the state. Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara was also sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister.

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Shivakumar took the oath of office while carrying a copy of the Constitution of India, underscoring the significance of the occasion. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by top Congress leaders, religious heads and dignitaries from across the country.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal were among the senior leaders present at the event, reflecting the party's united support for the new leadership in Karnataka.

The ceremony also witnessed the attendance of senior party leaders, including Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who praised Shivakumar's contribution to the party over the years.

"It's a good thing, DK Shivakumar has been a party worker for quite a long time, he was the state president, and this decision has come under an agreement. He will take forward the policies of Congress established by Siddaramaiah in 3 years," Sukhu told ANI.

Shivakumar, one of the Congress's most prominent leaders in Karnataka, represented the Kanakapura Assembly constituency for eight consecutive terms and has served as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president since 2020. He played a key role in leading the party to victory in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections and has been instrumental in strengthening the organisation in the state. (ANI)

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