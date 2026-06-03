CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar On June 6: Cockroach Janta Party Demands Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation, Gets Sonam Wangchuk’s Support (Watch Videos)

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) held its first formal press conference today, detailing plans for a national-level peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, June 6. The youth-led movement is demanding the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following a series of high-profile examination irregularities, including the NEET-UG paper leak controversy and CBSE marking discrepancies. The planned demonstration has gained significant momentum with prominent climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk publicly backing the movement and confirming his participation.

CJP Outlines Action Plan and Appoints Leadership

During the press conference held at the Constitution Club in New Delhi, the CJP formally introduced its national media team to transition the massive social media following into an organized physical movement. Investigative journalist Saurav Das has been appointed as the chief spokesperson, alongside political researcher and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya and former management consultant Ashutosh Ranka. CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Announces Jantar Mantar Protest on June 6 Demanding Education Minister's Resignation.

The spokespersons announced that the party's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, will arrive in New Delhi from the United States at 8:00 AM on June 6. Supporters have been requested to assemble at the Delhi airport, from where the group will proceed directly to the Parliament Street Police Station to officially seek permission for a peaceful sit-in at Jantar Mantar.

Demands for Accountability Affecting One Crore Students

The CJP leaders emphasized that their immediate focus rests on a single point of accountability: the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The leadership noted that an online petition launched by the collective has already garnered approximately 800,000 digital signatures. According to the organization's chief spokesperson, repeated systemic failures across various national assessments-including the NEET, CBSE, CUET, and SSC-GD recruitment exams-have left more than one crore (10 million) students facing deep uncertainty regarding their academic and professional futures.

Sonam Wangchuk Extends Support, Cautions Against Force

The protest has received validation from Leh-based innovator and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who previously stated he would join the Jantar Mantar demonstration if the Education Minister failed to step down by June 5. Endorsing the movement on the social media platform X, Wangchuk stressed the commitment to non-violent resistance and expressed a readiness to face state action or detention for the cause. His public post read, "READY FOR 6th JUNE...Armed with nothing but PEACE & LOVE. Use of force if any, must not be from our side! Even if it means Jail... HAR EK KO ZINDAGI MEI EIK BAR JAIL JANA CHAHIYE. NOT FOR A CRIME BUT FOR A CAUSE...!" Cockroach Janta Party Website Blocked, Viral Indian Political Parody Group Claims Official Censorship.

CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar

VIDEO | Delhi: Investigative journalist Saurav Das, who is serving as chief spokesperson of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) addressing a press conference says, "Abhijeet Dipke will land in Delhi on June 6 morning at 8 AM. He has called upon his supporters to come to the airport and… pic.twitter.com/tnEc0eeyht — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 3, 2026

'Har Ek Ko Ek Baar Jail Jana Chahiye'

READY FOR 6th JUNE... Armed with nothing but PEACE & LOVE Use of force if any, must not be from our side! Even if it means Jail... HAR EK KO ZINDAGI MEI EIK BAR JAIL JANA CHAHIYE NOT FOR A CRIME BUT FOR A CAUSE...! Sonam Wangchuk#CockroachJantaParty #CJP #SonamWangchuk pic.twitter.com/YFj0P7qcdm — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) June 3, 2026

Background of the Movement

The Cockroach Janta Party originated as a satirical online collective primarily focused on student welfare, unemployment, and institutional accountability. It has quickly generated a massive digital footprint, drawing an audience largely composed of Gen-Z students and job aspirants aggrieved by recent competitive exam disruptions. Despite concerns from family members regarding potential detentions or legal action upon arrival, CJP leadership maintained that the June 6 gathering will operate strictly within the democratic boundaries and constitutional rights guaranteed to citizens for peaceful assembly.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 08:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).