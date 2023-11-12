India News | Tamil Nadu: Devotees Throng Temples for Diwali

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 12 (ANI): A large number of devotees queued up to offer their prayers at the Murugan Temple in Chennai's Vadapalani on the occasion of Diwali. People also thronged other major temples in the state during the day.

"This is the first time I am coming to this temple because we are devotees of Lord Murugan. I hope this year brings prosperity and each and everyone celebrates Deepawali safely," one of the devotees at the Murugan temple told ANI.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, AIADMK chief and Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami were among the leaders who greeted people on the festival occassion.

Chennai city police had issued guidelines, including a two-hour duration to burst crackers.

According to the police, keeping in view guidelines issued by Supreme Court only green crackers made of permitted chemicals that are environment-friendly can be sold and burst. Further, as directed by the SC, crackers should be burst only between 6 AM-7 AM and 7 PM-8 PM.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday gave his best wishes to the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Diwali and expressed hope that the festival would bring happiness, prosperity and good health to everyone.

In a post on the social media app X, the Prime Minister posted, "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone's lives."

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday also greeted the people of the country on the occasion of Diwali and said that people of different religions and faiths celebrate this festival and spread the message of love, brotherhood and harmony.

'My heartiest wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Diwali!" President Murmu posted on X (formerly Twitter)."Deepawali is a festival of joy and happiness. It is celebrated to mark the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and justice over injustice. People of different religions and faiths celebrate this festival and spread the message of love, brotherhood and harmony," President Murmu said in the letter posted on X.

Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravan.

This year Diwali is being celebrated on Sunday, that is, November 12.

People celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance." (ANI)

