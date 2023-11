Lepcha, November 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Himachal Pradesh's Lepcha and hailed the unwavering courage of the security forces. Modi arrived here in the morning. The prime minister shared photographs of his interactions with the soldiers in which he is seen offering sweets to them.

In his post on X, Modi said, "Spending Diwali with our brave security forces in Lepcha, Himachal Pradesh has been an experience filled with deep emotion and pride." "Away from their families, these guardians of our nation illuminate our lives with their dedication," he said. "The courage of our security forces is unwavering. Stationed in the toughest terrains, away from their loved ones, their sacrifice and dedication keep us safe and secure," the prime minister added. Diwali 2023: PM Narendra Modi Celebrates Deepawali With Security Forces in Himachal Pradesh’s Lepcha Near India-China Border (See Pics)

India will always be grateful to these heroes who are the perfect embodiment of bravery and resilience, Modi said in another post. Earlier in the day, he greeted people on Diwali and wished them joy, prosperity and health. "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone's lives," Modi said.

Since coming to power in 2014, Modi has been visiting military facilities to celebrate Diwali. In 2014, the prime minister celebrated the festival of lights with soldiers at the Siachen Glacier. In the following year, on the 50th anniversary of the 1965 war with Pakistan, Modi visited three memorials in Punjab where the Indian armed forces had fought pitched battles that proved to be key to the country's victory. Diwali 2023 Wishes: May This Festival Bring Joy, Prosperity and Wonderful Health to Everyone, Says PM Narendra Modi as He Greets Nation on Deepavali

PM Modi Celebrates Diwali with Soldiers

The courage of our security forces is unwavering. Stationed in the toughest terrains, away from their loved ones, their sacrifice and dedication keep us safe and secure. India will always be grateful to these heroes who are the perfect embodiment of bravery and resilience. pic.twitter.com/Ve1OuQuZXY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2023

Spending Diwali with our brave security forces in Lepcha, Himachal Pradesh has been an experience filled with deep emotion and pride. Away from their families, these guardians of our nation illuminate our lives with their dedication. pic.twitter.com/KE5eaxoglw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2023

Marking Diwali with our brave Jawans at Lepcha, Himachal Pradesh. https://t.co/Ptp3rBuhGx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2023

In 2016, the prime minister travelled to Himachal Pradesh to meet the personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Dogra Scouts and the Army at Sumdoh near the China border. Modi, in 2017, was in the Gurez sector in north Kashmir, while in 2018, he celebrated Diwali in Harsil, Uttarakhand, which was followed by a visit to Kedarnath.

After being re-elected to the high office in 2019, Modi celebrated Diwali in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. In 2020, he was at a border post of Longewala on Diwali and in 2021, he celebrated the festival with soldiers in Nowshera. The prime minister celebrated Diwali with the armed forces in Kargil last year.