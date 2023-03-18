Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 18 (ANI): AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Saturday filed his nomination for party's General Secretary election on March 26 General Secretary election on March 26.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader EPS arrived at the party headquarters in Chennai, which was thronged by a massive crowd of party workers.

Also Read | Maharashtra Farmers Protest: Farmer Dies in Thane During Foot March from Nashik to Mumbai.

On Friday, the party and announced that the polls to elect the General Secretary will be held on March 26.

A release signed by the party's election officers R Vishwanathan and Pollachi Jeyaraman stated, "(The) General Secretary would be elected by primary members of the party and candidates can file their nominations from. The last day for filing nominations is March 19 and scrutiny of nominations will be held on March 20. Candidates can withdraw their nominations till 3 pm on March 21. Election will be held on March 26 and counting of votes will take place on March 27."

Also Read | Earthquake in Assam: Quake of Magnitude 3.6 on Richter Scale Strikes Jorhat, No Casualty Reported.

"It is also noted that according to the AIADMK Party bylaw 20(A) section 2 Party General Secretary would be elected by the primary member of the party. And also Interested cadres can get the application from the party headquarters in Royapettah on payment of Rs 25,000," the statement read.

Earlier in March, the Madras High Court refused to pass an interim order on a plea by former chief minister O Panneerselvam's confidante, Manoj Pandian, seeking an interim stay on the resolutions passed at the AIADMK General Council meeting on July 11 last year.

At the meeting, EPS was made the interim general secretary of the party.

Since the death of former chief minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary J Jayalalithaa, the party had a dual leadership, with OPS and EPS leading the AIADMK as coordinator and joint coordinator respectively. However, recently, disputes arose between both leaders, with the EPS group pressing for a single leadership. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)