Jorhat, March 18: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit 23 km South of Jorhat, Assam in the early hours of Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology. Earthquake in Assam: Quake of Magnitude 3.6 on Richter Scale Hits Jorhat.

The earthquake occurred today around 9 am (IST), Depth: 50 km, Location: 23 km South of Jorhat, Assam. Further details are awaited.

