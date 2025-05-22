Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 22 (ANI): At least five people lost their lives in a collision between a government bus and a private tempo van.

The accident took place on Wednesday night near the Sengkippatti bridge on the Thanjavur- Tiruchirapalli national highway, as per the Thanjavur District Collector Priyanka Balasubramanian.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on May 20, in another accident in Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu, five workers lost their lives while one was left seriously injured in a rockslide at a stone quarry operated by Mega Blue Metal in Mallakottai near SS Kottai.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

In an official statement, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Office said, "Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin extended his heartfelt condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased. He also announced financial aid of Rs. 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the injured worker from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund."

The Chief Minister further directed authorities to ensure the injured worker, identified as Michael, receives top-quality medical attention." (ANI)

