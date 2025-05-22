Mumbai, May 22: A 58-year-old man died after suffering a suspected heart attack while swimming at the General Arun Kumar Vaidya Swimming Pool in Mumbai's Chembur on Wednesday morning, May 21. The incident has sparked renewed outrage as many swimmers have alleged that no medical facilities were present at the pool.

According to the Hindustan Times report, the deceased, Ajit Anikeni, a Deonar resident and regular swimmer for over five years, had just completed a 50-metre lap around 8:30 am and was resting at the edge of the pool when he suddenly became unresponsive. According to fellow swimmer Himmat Gori, a lifeguard noticed Anikeni hadn’t moved for several minutes and rushed to pull him out and administer CPR, but no doctor was present at the facility. Father Dies Celebrating Daughter’s UPSC Success: Prahlad Khandare, Retired Officer, Dies of Heart Attack While Celebrating Mohini’s Success in Yavatmal.

With no ambulance available, pool members transported Anikeni to a nearby hospital in an autorickshaw, where he was declared dead on arrival. “This is not the first such incident here,” Naresh Mehta, 82, a survivor of a similar cardiac emergency at the same pool in August 2024, was quoted as saying. “The BMC raises membership fees every year, but basic life-saving infrastructure like ambulances and doctors are still missing,” he further said.

Members said the pool lacks even basic emergency equipment like a stretcher. No action has been taken despite repeated appeals to authorities, including a letter and a signature campaign sent to then-Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in 2023. “We had requested that one of the ambulances parked outside Chembur station be stationed closer to the pool,” Mehta added. “But civic officials ignored the request. Had a doctor been present, Anikeni might still be alive.” Sudden Death Caught on Camera: Youth Suffers Heart Attack While Playing Cricket in Maharashtra’s Jalna, Dies (Disturbing Video).

Many swimmers blamed the outsourcing of pool management to private vendors for declining safety standards. “Earlier, the facilities were better. Now, even the lifeguards lack the proper training to handle critical situations,” said Gori.

