Hyderabad, May 22: In the Khanapur town of Telangana's Nirmal district, a heart-rending case has arisen, in which a 28-day-old girl suffered suffocation under the body weight of her inebriated father while sleeping beside her mother. The incident occurred on Tuesday, between 5 am and 6 am, in Subash Nagar. A police statement commented on the incident, in which the accused, 22-year-old Alakunta Shekar, a labourer of Cheemanapally village, came home from work drunk and went to his in-laws' house.

According to a report by The Times of India, the wife of the accused, Sujatha, recently gave birth to their third child and was at her maternal home. Shekar lay beside them even after knowing his wife and baby were both sleeping on the bed. The case of death by suffocation occurred as Shekar lay in bed beside Sujatha and the baby, who was covered with a bedsheet. Hyderabad Shocker: Monetary Dispute Turns Ugly, Man Bites Off Woman’s Finger.

The complaint lodged by the baby's grandmother, Allepu Rajamani (45) notes that the accused had previously confronted the family, asking Sujatha to return to his residence, shortly after she'd given birth. "On May 19, Shekar came to our house under the influence of alcohol and was trying to charge into our residence, but we would not allow him in. Hyderabad Shocker: Married Government Doctor Allegedly Rapes Woman Multiple Times on Pretext of Marriage in Mahabubabad, Case Registered.

On Tuesday morning, my son stepped outside for a minute, leaving the front door unlatched, and Shekar snuck into the house. He was lying next to my daughter and granddaughter in their bed. When my daughter realised what had happened, she screamed. We turned on the light, and the baby was bleeding from her nose. The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital down the street," said Rajamani.

Khanapur police filed a case under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Nirmal district SP Janaki Sharmila said Shekar was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.

