Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 3 (ANI): As some of the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu are bracing for cyclone 'Michaung', the state government has set up 121 Multi-Purpose Security Centers, said Chief Minister MK Stalin. The Chief Minister also said that the district collectors have been instructed to ensure that people from the rain-affected areas are lodged in the 6,927 camps that have been set up across the state.

Multi-Purpose Security Centers are control rooms where affected people can contact and from where rescue efforts can be coordinated.

"121 Multi-Purpose Security Centers have been set up. The District Collectors have been instructed to accommodate the general public who may have come from the affected areas in 6,927 camps," Stalin said.

"14 teams of 350 personnel of Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force and 9 teams of 255 personnel of National Disaster Response Force are ready for rescue and relief work in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvallur, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu and Chennai districts," the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister said that warning text messages have been sent to 2 crore 44 lakh citizens in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts.

437 warning systems in the coastal districts are constantly sending warning messages to the fishermen and the general public. Early warning messages are being sent to fishermen. This creates a safe environment for all boats.

"We are warning the public about the cyclone and warning through the media too. We are constantly raising awareness about the do's and don'ts of the public to protect themselves from the impact of the Cyclone. 685 people from the affected areas in Thiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu districts are staying in 11 relief camps," the Chief Minister said.

As India's east coast states are expected to experience cyclone 'Michaung', the Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday on Monday.However, all essential services, such as police, fire service, local bodies, milk supply, water supply, hospitals/medical shops, power supply, transport, fuel outlets, hotels/restaurants, and offices engaged in disaster response, relief and rescue activities shall function as usual.

During the cyclone period, parts of north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and Odisha are likely to experience rainfall, though with varying intensity.

Cyclone Michaung, brewing over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh with winds that could pack speeds of upto 100 kmph on Tuesday forenoon.

The cyclonic storm is currently over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and is likely to continue to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by Monday forenoon.Subsequently, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during Tuesday forenoon in the form of a 'severe cyclonic storm' with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to take stock of the preparations ahead of cyclone 'Michaung' which is set to make landfall in the east coast state.

The prime minister also instructed all top officials to ensure all possible help is extended to the state.Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department advised fisherfolk not to venture into the sea during this period. The fishermen who are out at sea are advised to return to the coast by today.

The weather office further said there are risks to thatched huts, possibilities of damage to vulnerable structures, breaking of tree branches, and uprooting of small and medium-sized trees.

Minor damage to power and communication lines due to the breaking of branches and uprooting of trees, major damage to Kutcha and minor damage to Pucca roads due to heavy rain are expected. (ANI)

