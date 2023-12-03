A red alert has been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for coastal Andhra Pradesh, warning of heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy falls expected on December 3rd, 4th, and 5th. IMD predicts isolated extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 204.4 mm during this period. The alert is attributed to the impact of Cyclone Michaung. Cyclone Michaung to Make Landfall on December 5 in Coastal Andhra; Heavy Rain Forecast.

Red Alert Issued in Coastal Andhra Pradesh

Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy falls is likely to hit coastal Andhra Pradesh today and 4th & 5th December, as per IMD.#CycloneMichaung pic.twitter.com/pb1uR8LkNM — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

