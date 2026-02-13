Chennai, February 13: The Tamil Nadu government has disbursed INR 5,000 each to around 1.31 crore women beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, marking a major expansion of its flagship welfare initiative. The payout, described as a summer special package, includes an advance of INR 3,000 covering February, March and April, along with an additional INR 2,000 grant.

The scheme, launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin, was introduced to recognise the unpaid labour of women and provide them with assured monthly financial support. Initially offering INR 1,000 per month, the latest lump sum disbursement significantly boosts immediate household income for eligible families across rural and urban Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: CM MK Stalin Credits INR 5,000 to Women Under Kalaignar Rights Scheme Ahead of State Polls (Watch Video).

How To Apply

Women who have not yet enrolled can apply through designated registration camps at local Fair Price Shops. Applicants must submit filled application forms along with required documents. Once the state issues fresh enrollment notifications, applications can also be submitted through E sevai centres. Details about nearby centres are available on the official portal kmut.tn.gov.in. Vijay’s TVK Gets ‘Whistle’ Symbol: Election Commission Allots ‘Whistle’ Symbol to Actor-Turned-Politician’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for assistance, households must meet specific economic conditions:

• Annual family income below INR 2.5 lakh

• Electricity consumption under 3,600 units per year

• Land ownership limited to less than five acres of irrigated land or ten acres of non irrigated land

Government employees of the Centre, State and Public Sector Undertakings, elected representatives except Panchayat Ward members, families owning four wheeled personal vehicles, and those receiving social security pensions are excluded from the scheme.

Documents Required

Applicants must provide:

• Smart Ration Card

• Aadhaar Card linked to bank account

• Voter ID Card

• Bank passbook

• Recent passport size photograph

A registered mobile number is mandatory for OTP based verification and status updates.

Tracking Application Status

Applicants can check their status on the official website or through the e District portal by entering their Smart Ration Card number or Application ID. Status updates will show whether the application is Approved, Pending or Rejected. In case of rejection, beneficiaries can file a grievance through the portal for reconsideration.

The latest disbursement reinforces the government’s push toward women centric welfare measures, especially as the state heads into an election cycle, underscoring its focus on financial empowerment and direct benefit transfers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Economic Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2026 02:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).