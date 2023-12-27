Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 27 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian announced on Wednesday that the State Government will pay medical expenses after the temporary shutdown of Coromandel International Limited in Ennore following a gas leak from the fertiliser manufacturing facility on Tuesday.

"Last night there was a gas leak from a company in Ennore. Following this, with complaints of eye and chest irritation, people have been admitted to the hospital and all are fine. In Stanley Hospital, six patients are admitted and in Akash Hospital, 36 have been admitted. A total of 42 people are admitted. Three are in the ICU but not severely affected. They are also fine. All would be expected to be discharged in a day. The government will take care of the medical expenses. Medical camps have been set up in Periyakuppam and Ennore. All people are being checked up in the local area," said Ma. Subramanian, Health Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Meyyanathan Siva V said that the state government has ordered for temporary shutdown of the facility till further orders. "Coromandel International Limited Industry to be shut till further orders," he said on Wednesday.

Panic gripped Ennore near Chennai when residents felt a strong smell and an ammonia gas leak was detected in a sub-sea pipe of Coromandel International Limited on Tuesday night. Five persons felt uneasy and were shifted to a health facility.

"Ammonia gas leak detected in a sub-sea pipe in Ennore. This was noticed and stopped. The production head says the leak caused a strong smell and five people felt uneasy and were shifted to a health facility. They are fine now," the Tamil Nadu Environment and Forest Department said after the incident.

According to DIG, Joint Commissioner Avadi, Vijayakumar, "There are no more gas (ammonia) leaks at Ennore. People are back home. Medical and police teams are present at the spot."

According to the Tamil Nadu Environment and Forest Department, a message was received from the unit at 12.45 am regarding the ammonia gas leakage that happened during the pre-cooling operation of the pipeline.

"Immediately the Joint Chief Environmental Engineer JCEE (M) Chennai along with District Environmental Engineer DEE (Ambattur) and Assistant Executive Engineer AEE (Manali) reached the site by 2.15 am and inspected the unit and the pipeline locations. The Joint Director, Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) who is the authority for the safety of the industrial operation was also present at the site," Supriya Sahu Additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change and Forests said.

The unit observed a pressure drop in the pipeline at around 11.45 pm and simultaneously observed a pungent odour around the storage terminal and near the material gate.

"The unit also immediately visited the pipeline location across the road and observed gas bubbles coming out of the pipeline at about 2' from the shore. The unit immediately started depressurising the pipeline by diverting the ammonia vapour to the flare and completed the operation within 20 minutes," the Tamil Nadu Environment and Forest Department added.

Police and the District Administration along with the unit arranged ambulances and public transport for managing any emergency. Some people also received first aid due to eye irritation and breathing difficulties.

After the incident, a group of locals staged a protest on Wednesday morning. (ANI)

