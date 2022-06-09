Gurugram, Jun 9 (PTI) Gurugram Police on Thursday nabbed a man for allegedly breaking into several PGs and steal laptops and other valuable stuff, senior officer here said.

The accused would pose as deaf and mute and would sneak inside Paying Guest accommodations early morning and steal laptops and phones while the residents slept.

Another accomplice of the alleged thief has also been identified but is still at large, said police.

According to the police, the arrested accused, identified as Jagdish Govindan, is a native of Tamil Nadu and was currently living in Delhi.

Police also found that the accused carried at least 10 fake certificates on him stating that he was mute and hearing-impaired.

During interrogation, Govindan confessed to have stolen laptops, mobile phones, and other valuable items and handing them over to his accomplice who sold them in Tamil Nadu, police said.

"The accused would steal the items from homes and PGs when the residents were likely to be asleep. Both would first check the door by pushing gently and after finding it open, would enter inside, steal laptops and mobiles and decamp easily,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, East, Virendar Vij.

"We are questioning the accused and raids are being conducted to nab his accomplice,” he said.

